March 26 (Reuters) - BMO Global Asset Management, owned by Canada’s Bank of Montreal, on Monday appointed Bart Kuijpers as managing director and head of its fiduciary management business, effective April.

Kuijpers joins from International Pension Platform, a provider of pension fund-related services, which he founded in 2014 via a joint venture with Swiss Re and Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)