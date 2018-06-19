MOVES-BMO Global names director of UK institutional sales team

June 19 (Reuters) - BMO Global Asset Management, owned by Canada’s Bank of Montreal, on Tuesday named James Edwards as director in the UK institutional sales team.

Edwards will be responsible for expanding BMO Global Asset Management’s client base within the UK institutional market, with a focus on corporate pension schemes and charities.

Edwards joins BMO Global Asset Management after spending nearly 10 years at BlackRock, where he was most recently fixed income product strategist. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti)