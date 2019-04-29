Bank of Montreal Irish subsidiary fined for licence breach

DUBLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Central Bank fined the Irish subsidiary of Canadian lender Bank of Montreal 1.25 million euros ($1.39 million) for breaching a condition of its banking licence, the regulator said on Monday.

Bank of Montreal Ireland failed to establish and maintain effective processes and internal controls to ensure compliance with a particular regulatory reporting condition, the central bank said.

The bank admitted to the breaches in full and the fine - its second for deficiencies in regulatory reporting - was reduced from a potential 1.78 million euros as a result, the Irish regulator said. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)