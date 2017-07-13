FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMO Capital Markets names new global co-heads of M&A
July 13, 2017 / 3:40 PM / a month ago

BMO Capital Markets names new global co-heads of M&A

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal's capital markets division said on Thursday it had made changes to its investment banking team, promoting John Armstrong and Lyle Wilpon as co-heads of its global merger and acquisitions group.

Armstrong and Wilpon, who were heads of Canadian and U.S. M&A, respectively, will replace Andre Hidi, who will become vice chair.

Dan Barclay and Peter Myers were recently appointed co-heads of global investment and corporate banking at BMO Capital Markets, replacing Perry Hoffmeister. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

