MOVES-Bank of Montreal promotes U.S. investment bankers -memo

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal has appointed veteran investment banker Susan Wolford as vice-chair of investment and corporate banking and Patrick Kratus as head of technology and businesses services, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

A representative for BMO Capital Markets, the investment banking arm of Canada’s Bank of Montreal, could not be reached for comment.

Wolford, based in New York, joined the bank in 2001 and previously led the businesses services group for 15 years, as well as the wider technology group since 2015. Wolford has advised on some of the largest deals in education technology and services, which helped establish “one of Wall Street’s preeminent education services practices,” the memo noted.

She will continue to advise clients in education and report to Peter Myers, co-head of global investment and corporate banking.

Kratus will lead the technology and business services group in San Francisco, New York and Toronto. He will stay in San Francisco and report to Michael Neuberger, deputy head of investment banking. He was previously head of internet and digital media and joined the bank in 2012 from UBS Group AG .

Wolford and Kratus will start their new roles on Nov. 1, the memo said.

BMO Capital Markets has been bulking up its technology group. In July, the bank hired Yogesh Amle from boutique investment bank Union Square Advisors LLC to focus on deals in the software space. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York Editing by Tom Brown)