MOVES-Canadian bank BMO names Mattan head of international M&A

TORONTO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal has appointed Gary Mattan its head of international mergers and acquisitions, a newly created position that will be based in London, Canada’s fourth-biggest lender said on Wednesday.

Mattan will drive BMO’s push into global mining and energy mandates, traditional strengths for the Canadian bank. BMO ranked No. 1 in the Canadian mining M&A league tables for 2017, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Mattan, who was managing director of M&A based in Toronto before taking on the new role, has advised clients across industries and helped drive growth in the mining space. He will continue to report to Geoff Barsky, head of Canadian and international M&A, BMO said.

The move is an expansion of BMO’s international capital markets strategy and a further indication that Canadian investment banks are increasingly looking outside the country for growth. BMO already has a significant presence in the U.S. investment banking market and employs more M&A bankers there than in Canada. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by Susan Thomas)