Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal reported a 5.4% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its Canadian personal and commercial banking as well as capital markets businesses.

The lender said net income rose to C$1.59 billion ($1.20 billion), or C$2.37 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 from C$1.51 billion, or C$2.28 per share, a year earlier.