Bank of Montreal's quarterly earnings beat market expectations

TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal on Wednesday reported second quarter results which were ahead of market expectations, helped by strong performances at its retail and wealth management businesses in Canada and the United States.

Canada’s fourth biggest lender said earnings per share, excluding exceptional items, rose by 15 percent to C$2.20 in the quarter to March 31. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$2.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by David Evans)