TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal on Tuesday reported a 19 percent increase in fourth quarter earnings, beating market forecasts, helped by a strong performance at its retail and wealth management businesses.

Canada’s fourth-biggest lender reported fourth-quarter earnings, excluding one-off items, of C$2.32 per share, compared with C$1.94 a year ago. Analysts had forecast earnings of C$2.29, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)