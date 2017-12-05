BMO's fourth-quarter profit falls 8.7 percent

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported a decline in quarterly earnings due to higher reinsurance claims following Hurricanes Irma, Maria and Harvey.

The bank said net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$1.23 billion ($973.18 million), or C$1.81 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$1.34 billion, or C$2.02 per share, a year earlier.

However, revenue rose 7.1 percent to C$5.66 billion.