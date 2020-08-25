Bonds News
August 25, 2020 / 3:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Bank of Montreal profit beats estimates

1 Min Read

(Corrects period to third quarter instead of second quarter in first paragraph)

TORONTO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal beat analyst estimates for adjusted third-quarter profit on Tuesday, buoyed by increased earnings from its wealth management and capital markets operations.

Canada’s fourth-largest lender said net income excluding certain one-off items fell to C$1.26 billion ($953.4 million), or C$1.85 a share, in the three months to July 31, down from C$1.58 billion, or C$2.38, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.71 a share. ($1 = 1.3216 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nichola Saminather Editing by David Goodman)

