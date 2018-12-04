UPDATE 1-Bank of Montreal's quarterly earnings beat market forecasts

(Adds details of results)

TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal beat market forecasts on Tuesday with a 19 percent rise in fourth quarter earnings, helped by a strong performance at its retail and wealth management businesses.

Canada’s fourth-biggest lender reported earnings, excluding one-off items, of C$2.32 per share in the quarter ending Oct. 31, ahead of the average analyst forecast of C$2.29, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The bank reported net income, excluding one-off items, of C$1.53 billion ($1.16 billion) during the quarter, up 17 percent on the year before.

BMO reported an 8 percent rise in net income at its Canadian retail business to C$676 million, driven by sales growth and setting aside less funds to cover bad loans.

Net income at the bank’s wealth management business rose by 21 percent to C$229 million.

Funds set aside to cover bad loans fell to C$175 million in total in the quarter, compared with C$202 million a year ago.