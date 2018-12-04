UPDATE 2-Bank of Montreal's earnings beat ends mixed season for Canadian banks

* Q4 EPS C$2.32 vs forecast C$2.29

* Net income at Canadian retail business up 8 percent (Adds details of rivals’ performances)

TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal beat market forecasts on Tuesday with a 19 percent rise in fourth quarter earnings, helped by a strong performance at its retail and wealth management businesses, closing a mixed earnings season for Canada’s biggest banks.

Canada’s fourth-biggest lender reported earnings, excluding one-off items, of C$2.32 per share in the quarter ending Oct. 31, ahead of the average analyst forecast of C$2.29, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The bank reported net income, excluding one-off items, of C$1.53 billion ($1.16 billion) in the quarter, up 17 percent on the year before.

Canadian banks have warned that global economic uncertainty and trade tensions could hurt their performance next year, citing the U.S.-China trade war and strains in the energy and automotive manufacturing sectors.

The country’s two biggest lenders — Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) — both reported fourth-quarter earnings which beat analysts’ expectations but Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) missed forecasts.

Looking ahead, TD said it could fail to meet its earnings targets in 2019 if economic conditions deteriorate, while CIBC said it expected its earnings to be at the lower end of its target range next year due to economic headwinds.

Bank of Montreal reported an 8 percent rise in net income at its Canadian retail business to C$676 million, driven by sales growth and setting aside less funds to cover bad loans.

Net income at the bank’s wealth management business rose by 21 percent to C$229 million.

Funds set aside to cover bad loans fell to C$175 million in total in the quarter, compared with C$202 million a year ago.