June 29, 2018 / 10:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's CATL battery factory plan for Germany is commercial decision - Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Chinese battery maker CATL’s plans for a factory in Germany reflected a commercial investment decision and were unrelated to Berlin’s plans to strengthen Germany’s position in the field, a government spokeswoman said.

Earlier, sources told Reuters China’s battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) is planning a factory in the German state of Thuringia, establishing a European base for supplying carmakers including BMW.

A spokeswoman for the German economy ministry said the factory plans were unrelated to the government’s ambition to support European investments in battery technology, regarded as crucial to the long-term survival of the continent’s car industry as the sector transitions to electric traction. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Andrea Shalal)

