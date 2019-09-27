BMW to keep staffing level stable, CEO says - sources

MUNICH, Sept 27 (Reuters) - BMW’s chief executive Oliver Zipse told a works meeting on Friday that the German luxury carmaker would keep its global staffing level stable through the end of next year, attendees of the meeting told Reuters.

The company and its works council will also discuss not filling vacancies in administration and reducing temporary employment, Zipse was quoted as saying.

He reiterated there would be no forced layoffs, the attendees of the works meeting in Munich said.