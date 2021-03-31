BMW well on track to achieve key targets for 2021 -CFO

HAMBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - Helped by strong business in Asia, BMW is on track to meet its business targets for 2021 despite the pandemic, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

CFO Nicolas Peter told reporters on Wednesday that sales growth is expected at the upper end of a range of 5-10% which the German carmaker has targeted. He also said BMW was “well on track” with regard to its target of a pretax margin of 6-8% in its automotive business. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Nick Carey; editing by Jason Neely)