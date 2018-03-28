FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 12:15 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Daimler, BMW agree to combine ride-sharing businesses - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - German carmakers Daimler and BMW have agreed to combine their ride-sharing businesses Car2Go and DriveNow, a person familiar with the deal said.

Details of the agreement are to be unveiled later on Wednesday, the person said.

Mercedes-owner Daimler and BMW, Germany’s two biggest luxury carmakers, are preparing for a new era in mobility services where self-driving cars could allow them to expand into a business segment which is currently dominated by Uber in the United States and Didi Chuxing in China. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Arno Schuetze)

