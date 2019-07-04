BMW and Daimler team up to develop automated driving technology

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - BMW and Daimler have entered into a long-term development partnership for automated driving involving 1,200 technicians from both companies, BMW said on Thursday.

The strategic partnership will focus on developing technologies for driver assistance systems, automated driving on highways and automated parking, BMW said in a statement, adding that it planned to first use this technology in vehicles in 2024.

“In addition, further talks are planned to extend the cooperation to higher levels of automation in urban areas and city centres”, BMW said in a statement. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Michelle Martin)