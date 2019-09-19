Head of BMW-Daimler joint mobility services venture resigns

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Daniela Gerd tom Markotten, the head of a joint mobility services unit of German luxury carmakers Daimler and BMW, has resigned, German monthly manager magazin reported on Thursday.

The report, citing company sources, said that Gerd tom Markotten deemed investment volumes in the business, whose do portfolio includes car sharing platforms and is part of a wider mobility alliance between the carmakers, to be insufficient.

No decision has yet been taken on a successor, the magazine added.

The joint venture was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Michelle Martin)