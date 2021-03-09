BMW, Daimler mobility to sell PARK NOW to EasyPark group

FILE PHOTO: A man and a child look at a BMW X7 car at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmakers BMW and Daimler said on Tuesday they want to sell their jointly owned parking-app business PARK NOW to Swedish rival EasyPark.

The app is part of a joint venture which was unveiled in early 2019, and has five strands including a smartphone-based route management and booking service and an electric car charging service among others.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.