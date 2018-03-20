BMW searched by German prosecutors over suspicious emission software

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, March 20 (Reuters) - German public prosecutors on Tuesday said they searched BMW premises at the carmaker’s Munich headquarters and in Austria, investigating suspected defeat devices capable of manipulating exhaust emissions.

In a separate statement, BMW confirmed the raids, saying prosecutors were looking into “erroneously allocated” software in about 11,400 vehicles of the BMW 750d and BMW M550d luxury models.

BMW last month recalled 11,700 cars to fix engine management software, saying it discovered that the wrong programming had been installed. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Joern Poltz; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Christoph Steitz)