BMW to recall 11,700 cars after installing wrong engine software

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German car maker BMW said on Friday it would recall 11,700 cars to fix their engine management software after it discovered that the wrong software had been installed on its luxury 5- and 7-Series models.

“The BMW Group found in internal tests that correctly developed software had been installed in error on unsuitable models,” the company said in a statement. “Upon this, the BMW Group immediately informed the responsible authorities.” (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Douglas Busvine, editing by David Evans)