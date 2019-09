FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - BMW’s finance chief Nicolas Peter wants to cut between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs by 2022, mostly at the carmaker’s Munich headquarters, a German magazine reported on Thursday.

Manager Magazin also said that Ilka Horstmeier was a favourite to head human resources, while Milan Nedeljkovic would take over as head of production.

BMW didn’t return calls seeking comment. (Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Thomas Escritt)