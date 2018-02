Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing BMW Financial Services NA of illegally failing to refund payments made in advance by military personnel who terminate their vehicle leases because they are called to duty.

The civil lawsuit filed in the federal court in Newark, New Jersey seeks refunds and other remedies for an estimated 492 U.S. servicemembers who suffered damages from BMW’s conduct. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)