EXCLUSIVE-BMW delays next generation Mini due to Brexit uncertainty, costs - spokesperson

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - BMW has delayed the development of its next generation iconic Mini as it seeks to cut costs and as uncertainty over Britain’s trade relations with the European Union make long-term investment decisions harder, a spokesperson told Reuters.

The German carmaker has developed three generations of the Mini since buying the marque from Rover Group in 1994, keeping each vehicle in the market for about six years.

The current Mini hatch model, which has been on the market since 2014, is built on the company’s technological platform called UKL1.

“The lifespan of this platform has been extended,” BMW spokesman Maximilian Schoeberl told Reuters. “For cost reasons and because of Brexit.” (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Josephine Mason)