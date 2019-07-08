Westlaw News
July 8, 2019 / 9:38 PM / a few seconds ago

Lawsuit alleges gear indicators defective on BMW motorcycles

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

BMW of North America has been hit with a proposed nationwide class action in New Jersey federal court alleging it sold thousands of motorcycles with defective gear indicators, posing a potential safety hazard.

The indicators intermittently display the wrong gear or sometimes no gear at all, causing a number of problems, including difficulty starting the motorcycles or unexpected acceleration when a gear indicator incorrectly shows that a bike is in neutral, the lawsuit filed on Friday alleges.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XVx429

