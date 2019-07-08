Lawsuit alleges gear indicators defective on BMW motorcycles

BMW of North America has been hit with a proposed nationwide class action in New Jersey federal court alleging it sold thousands of motorcycles with defective gear indicators, posing a potential safety hazard.

The indicators intermittently display the wrong gear or sometimes no gear at all, causing a number of problems, including difficulty starting the motorcycles or unexpected acceleration when a gear indicator incorrectly shows that a bike is in neutral, the lawsuit filed on Friday alleges.

