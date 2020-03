BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - BMW has appointed Frank Weber as new head of its development division effective July 1, taking over from Klaus Froehlich, who is retiring, the German carmaker said on Thursday.

BMW said in a statement that Weber, a 53-year-old mechanical engineer, joined BMW in 2011 as head of total vehicle development and later took responsibility for the Rolls-Royce product line and the BMW luxury class. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal)