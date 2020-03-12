Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 12, 2020 / 3:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

BMW full-year operating profit falls to 7.4 bln euros

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW said its 2019 operating profit fell 17% but record demand for high-margin sports utility vehicles helped the carmaker offset higher research and development spending.

Full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 7.411 billion euros ($8.26 billion), resulting in an operating margin in its automotive division of 4.9%, BMW said, pre-releasing figures before its annual press conference on March 18.

Thanks to record sales of 2.5 million vehicles in 2019, BMW said it would propose a divided of 2.50 euros per common share. ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Thomas Escritt and Douglas Busvine)

