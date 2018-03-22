FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 22, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

BMW delays electric car mass production until 2020 for cost reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - BMW has held back the mass rollout of electric cars until 2020 because current fourth generation electric car technology is not profitable enough for volume production, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said.

“We wanted to wait for the fifth generation to be much more cost competitive,” Krueger said speaking to analysts in Munich on Thursday. “We do not want to scale up with the fourth generation,” Krueger explained.

The cost advantage between BMW’s fourth and fifth generation electric vehicle technology amounts to a “two digit number,” Krueger said.

“If you want to win the race, you must be the most cost competitive in the segment, otherwise you cannot scale up the volume,” Krueger said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.