BMW says 2020 cash flow exceeds market expectations

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - BMW’s free cash flow last year was better than market expecations at about 3.4 billion euros ($4.12 billion), the German carmaker said on Wednesday, citing recoveries in many markets and good cost management.

The margin on earnings before interest and tax in BMW’s core automotive segment will come in at the upper end of the 0-3% corridor, BMW said, adding that 2020 group pretax earnings remained within guidance and in line with market expectations. ($1 = 0.8262 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by David Goodman )