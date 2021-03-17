CORRECTED-BMW sees significant profit growth in 2021

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show margin seen to rise, not fall)

BERLIN, March 17 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW on Wednesday said it expects a significant year-on-year increase in group profit in 2021 as it forecast a strong performance in all of its segments.

BMW, which also owns the MINI and Rolls-Royce brands, said it expects the automotive segment to record a solid year-on-year increase in deliveries, with the segment’s EBIT margin expected to rise to between 6% and 8%. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Thomas Escritt and Clarence Fernandez)