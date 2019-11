SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW said on Thursday it has signed a supply contract with South Korea’s Samsung SDI to secure electric vehicle (EV) battery cells worth 2.9 billion euros ($3.21 billion) from 2021 to 2031.

Samsung SDI, an affiliate of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, also counts Volvo and Volkswagen among its customers.

Samsung SDI was not immediately available for comments. ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)