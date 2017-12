RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The participations arm of Brazil’s development bank BNDES will announce early in 2018 a plan to sell some of the shares it owns in several companies, the bank’s president said on Wednesday.

BNDES Participações SA, as the unit is known, has yet to decide on the total amount of shares to be sold, BNDES President Paulo Rabello de Castro said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)