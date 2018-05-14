FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 4:34 PM / in 8 minutes

Brazil's development bank BNDES profit rises with sale of Petrobras shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run development bank BNDES on Monday posted an increase in profits in the first quarter as it reversed loan-loss provisions and sold shares in Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

BNDES reported net income of 2.06 billion reais ($56.98 billion) for the quarter, more than five times its year-ago profit of 373 million reais.

The Rio de Janeiro-based bank posted gains of 831 million reais from partial sales of its stakes in portfolio companies. Most of it, BNDES officials told a news conference, came from Petrobras. BNDES’ stake in Petrobras fell to 15.98 percent from 16.54 percent in the quarter.

BNDES’ 90-day default ratio ended March at 1.62 percent, down nearly 0.5 percentage point from December. ($1 = 3.6152 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Dan Grebler)

