BNDES hires financial advisors to sell stakes in companies -director

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s development bank BNDES is hiring financial advisors to sell stakes owned by its investment arm BNDESPar in large Brazilian companies.

Director for capital markets Eliane Lustosa said the banks are being hired for each transaction and there is no deadline for the sales. BNDESPar has in its portfolio stakes in meatpacker JBS SA, miner Vale SA and state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

This year Brazil’s development bank sold around 8 billion reais ($2 billion) in assets, including shares in publicly traded companies.

The bank’s Chief Executive Officer Dyogo Oliveira said on Thursday BNDES may resume acquisitions of stakes in companies, but is now focused on small companies or private companies planning to list shares, as a way to foster capital markets growth.

BNDES is expected to close this year with the lowest amount of credit disbursed in 20 years, around 70 billion reais ($18 billion), as president Michel Temer’s government reversed previous governments’ policies of subsidized lending to large Brazilian groups.