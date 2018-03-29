FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 29, 2018 / 8:49 PM / a day ago

Brazil development bank BNDES repays 30 bln reais to Brazilian treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state development bank BNDES on Thursday repaid 30 billion reais ($9.8 billion) to the country’s Treasury, according to an emailed statement.

Earlier this year, BNDES said it intended to repay 130 billion reais to the Brazilian Treasury by the end of 2018. The bank is in the midst of repaying more than 500 billion reais transferred from the Treasury between 2008 and 2005, weakening public finances. Since 2015, BNDES has repaid 210 million reais.

$1 = 3.30 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.