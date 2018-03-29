Brazil development bank BNDES repays 30 bln reais to Brazilian treasury

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state development bank BNDES on Thursday repaid 30 billion reais ($9.8 billion) to the country’s Treasury, according to an emailed statement.

Earlier this year, BNDES said it intended to repay 130 billion reais to the Brazilian Treasury by the end of 2018. The bank is in the midst of repaying more than 500 billion reais transferred from the Treasury between 2008 and 2005, weakening public finances. Since 2015, BNDES has repaid 210 million reais.