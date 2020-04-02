BNP Paribas' Belgian arm scraps dividend

BRUSSELS, April 2 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Fortis, the Belgian arm of France’s BNP Paribas, on Thursday abandoned its plan to pay out a dividend after coming under pressure from the Belgian government.

BNP Paribas Fortis said in a statement its board had withdrawn its intention to propose a dividend of 3.53 euros per share at its shareholder meeting on April 23.

It said the board would propose to shareholders not to distribute a dividend and to reassess the situation in October.

BNP Paribas also announced late on Thursday that it would not be paying out a dividend. The European Central Bank and the European banking authority have both advised banks to refrain from paying dividends or carrying out share buybacks so as to have capital to support a recovery.

Belgium’s finance minister said dividend payments were not appropriate at the moment and that banks should focus on their role as lenders, amid reports that BNP Paribas was set to take 1.9 billion euros ($2.06 billion) from its Belgian subsidiary. ($1 = 0.9211 euro) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels Editing by Matthew Lewis)