MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names CEO for Taiwan unit

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management on Thursday said Rick Chen will replace outgoing chief executive officer of its Taiwan business, Christine Jih.

The company said Chen, who most recently served as Taiwan head of Fidelity, will oversee the development and execution of the firm’s long-term business strategy in the country.

Chen will report to Christian Bucaro, co-head of Distribution Asia Pacific in Singapore, and to Ligia Torres, company’s Asia Pacific CEO based in Hong Kong, BNPP AM said. (Reporting by C. Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)