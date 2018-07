July 3 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management, the investment management arm of BNP Paribas, appointed Melanie Aimer to the newly-formed role of global head of client experience within its client marketing group.

Aimer, based in London, most recently served as global head of digital for employees at BNP Paribas Corporate & Institutional Banking. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)