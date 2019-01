Jan 17 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management named Sylvain Ghisoni as country sales head for France, within its Global Client Group, effective Jan. 21.

He will report to Fabien Madar, co-head of distribution Europe and will be based in Paris.

Ghisoni joins from Amundi, where he had been deputy head of distribution for France and Monaco since 2017. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)