May 14 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management, the asset management arm of the French bank, on Tuesday named Rob Gambi as global head of investments, based in London.

Gambi, an asset management veteran with three decades of experience, will report to CEO Frederic Janbon, the firm said.

He most recently served as the chief investment officer of Henderson Global Investors. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)