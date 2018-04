April 17 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management, the investment management arm of BNP Paribas, said Julien Halfon joined the company as head of pension solutions.

Halfon joins from Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc’s human resources consulting unit, Mercer, where he was senior consultant in the Structured Solutions Group.

He will report to Anton Wouters, head of solutions and client advisory, and will be based in London. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru)