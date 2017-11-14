BNP Paribas' insurance arm Cardif extends partnership with Volkswagen

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas’ insurance unit Cardif said it had extended its partnership with German carmaker Volkswagen to offer protection on auto and personal loans, as well as leasing contracts in 16 counties.

The previous partnership with Volkswagen Financial Services worked only for Germany and resulted in 2 million insurance contracts.

BNP Paribas sees Cardif as one of its growth engines, at a time when retail banking in Europe has been suffering from a low interest rate environment.

Cardif had gross written premiums of 27.1 billion euros ($31.8 billion) in 2016, 57 percent of which was generated outside France.