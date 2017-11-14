FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP Paribas' insurance arm Cardif extends partnership with Volkswagen
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
Philippines
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 12:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BNP Paribas' insurance arm Cardif extends partnership with Volkswagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas’ insurance unit Cardif said it had extended its partnership with German carmaker Volkswagen to offer protection on auto and personal loans, as well as leasing contracts in 16 counties.

The previous partnership with Volkswagen Financial Services worked only for Germany and resulted in 2 million insurance contracts.

BNP Paribas sees Cardif as one of its growth engines, at a time when retail banking in Europe has been suffering from a low interest rate environment.

Cardif had gross written premiums of 27.1 billion euros ($31.8 billion) in 2016, 57 percent of which was generated outside France.

$1 = 0.8527 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.