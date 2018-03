March 26 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas on Monday said it recently named Bertrand Valet as head of financial sponsors coverage for continental Europe.

Valet joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was most recently managing director and head of France coverage in its EMEA financial sponsors team.

Valet is based in Paris but will spend a significant amount of his time working in London, the company said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)