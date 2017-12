Dec 4 (Reuters) - The asset management arm of BNP Paribas appointed Elodie Lelief to its ETF and indexed fund solutions sales team.

Lelief, who began her career at BNP Paribas in 2006 as a financial analyst for key corporate accounts, will focus on French-speaking clients, the firm said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)