MOVES-BNP Paribas Securities names new Germany and Austria head

Dec 10 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Securities Services, a unit of BNP Paribas Group, on Monday appointed Thorsten Gommel as head of Germany and Austria.

Gommel will take up the new position at the France-based bank in April 2019 and will be based in Frankfurt.

Previously, Gommel was head of PricewaterhouseCoopers’ asset and wealth management sector in Germany and its consulting business in asset and wealth management across Europe, Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)