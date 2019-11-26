Financials
November 26, 2019 / 11:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

BNP Paribas' Nickel eyes European push though small shops

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas’s Nickel bank, which sells debit cards and current accounts at tobacconist networks in France, plans to launch in Spain across lottery shops next year as part of a strategy to expand in Europe by 2024.

It is also seeking to increase the number of clients in France to 4 million by end-2024 from 1.5 million currently.

Nickel accounts are available at more than 5,000 tobacconists in France, as the bank seeks to lure people who may be unable to open a traditional bank account.

Nickel said that apart from Spain, it is looking at expanding in Portugal, Belgium, Italy and Austria.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sarah White

