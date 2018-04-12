FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 6:00 AM / in 2 hours

BNP Paribas' Nickel unveils new offer in race to gain 2 mln clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas’ newly acquired Compte Nickel, which offers cut price bank services in France’s huge network of tobacconists, said Thursday it has changed its brand name to Nickel as it seeks to double the number of clients to 2 million by 2020.

Nickel, co-founded by ex-SocGen communications chief Hugues Le Bret back in 2013, has targeted people on the fringes of the system who may be unable to open a traditional bank account.

Nickel, which from the beginning has offered customers a debit card and a current account for 20 euros per year, said it was launching a new premium offer costing 50 euros annually that would include insurance or assistance for different accidents, such as baggage loss, delays or cancellation of trains or air flights, or online purchases.

It confirmed its target to reach 1 million clients this summer by increasing the number of 200 new points of sale each month. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Leigh Thomas)

