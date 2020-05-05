Financials
May 5, 2020 / 5:05 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BNP Paribas profit falls 33% on expected loan losses, equity trading hit

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - Profits at BNP Paribas fell by 33.1% in the first-quarter as the coronavirus crisis hit equity trading and prompted the eurozone’s biggest bank to set aside more than half a billion of euros in loan provisions.

Net income fell to 1.28 billion euros ($1.40 billion) in the quarter, while revenue fell 2.3% to 10.9 billion euros.

BNP Paribas said it would “amplify the initially planned decrease in operating expenses” and warned that its 2020 net income could be about 15% to 20% lower than in 2019.

$1 = 0.9171 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by

