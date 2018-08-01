FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
August 1, 2018 / 6:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-French bank BNP Paribas posts Q2 net profits above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects net profit figure in second paragraph)

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s biggest listed bank, reported a slight dip in second quarter profits which nevertheless beat market forecasts, as higher revenues from its international financial services unit offset sluggish fixed-income trading.

Net profit fell 0.1 percent to 2.39 billion euros ($2.8 billion) compared with 2.4 billion euros in the same period last year. Four analysts polled by consultancy Inquiry Financial for Reuters expected a median profit of 2.07 billion euros.

Overall, group revenues rose 2.5 percent from the same period to 11.21 billion euros, compared with a median forecast for revenues of around 10.9 billion euros.

Revenue from its corporate and investment banking (CIB) unit fell 6.8 percent to 2.98 billion euros, while revenue from international financial services, which include its consumer lending arm, its U.S. bank and its insurance business, rose 8.7 percent to 4.28 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8561 euros Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.